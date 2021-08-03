Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

