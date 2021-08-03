Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $347,880.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,942.04 or 1.00074883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.