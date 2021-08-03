Phantomx Hits One Day Volume of $36.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $42,708.05 and $36.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00407827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.43 or 0.01070698 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.