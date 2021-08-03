Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

