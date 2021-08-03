Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

