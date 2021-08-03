Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.