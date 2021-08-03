Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
