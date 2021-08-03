Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

