Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

