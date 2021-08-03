Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $172.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

