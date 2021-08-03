Piper Sandler Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $323.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

