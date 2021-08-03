Piper Sandler Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.16 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.