Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

