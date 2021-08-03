Plian Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $77,263.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 832,238,653 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

