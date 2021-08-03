PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLXP. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $412.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $16,931,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

