PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1.43 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.