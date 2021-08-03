Portion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,070.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.20 million and $47,070.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,482,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.