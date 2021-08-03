Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

POR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 88.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

