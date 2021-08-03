Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.62 on Tuesday, hitting $2,674.47. 16,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

