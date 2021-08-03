POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $77.15

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.15, but opened at $74.70. POSCO shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

