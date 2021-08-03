POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $77.15

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.15, but opened at $74.70. POSCO shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.
PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
