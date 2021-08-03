PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TNTFF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. PostNL has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

