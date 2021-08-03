Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.41

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.41 and last traded at C$129.41, with a volume of 4111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

