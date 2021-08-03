Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAKE opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

