Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 527,067 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.