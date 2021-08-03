Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 527,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

