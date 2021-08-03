Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.22). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.30 ($2.15). 2,673,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,892. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.30. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

