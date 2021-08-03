Primecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $637,252.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $637,252.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,207,320 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

