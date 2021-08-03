Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $140,951. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,119,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

