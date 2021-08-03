Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 140,081 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Gentex worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after buying an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.