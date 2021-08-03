Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,049 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $65,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $123,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

