Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BIO opened at $736.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $641.70. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $756.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

