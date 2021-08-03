Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 69,498 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE KSS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.