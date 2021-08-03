Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.41 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 381.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $36,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 95.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 608,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $10,666,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 814,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

