Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.13.

PROF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

