Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

