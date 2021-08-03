Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $137.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $129.59 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 22681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 252,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.