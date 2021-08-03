Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE PB opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

