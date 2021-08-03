PTC Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PTC in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $131.07 on Monday. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.