Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

PSA opened at $311.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

