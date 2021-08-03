Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,550 shares of company stock worth $228,367. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.