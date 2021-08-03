PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $502,194.06 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $502,194.06 and $43.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.13 or 0.99941990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00068874 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

