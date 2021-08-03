Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Increased by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

