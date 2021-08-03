Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

