Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 455,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

