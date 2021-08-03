Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $533.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,724,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

