Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$288.09.

TSE CP opened at C$92.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$71.78 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

