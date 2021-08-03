Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.