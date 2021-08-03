Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issued By Truist Securiti

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $48.50 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 354.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in VSE by 139.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

