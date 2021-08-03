Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

ABTX stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.