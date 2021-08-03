Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Avantor has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

