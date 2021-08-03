Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Lowered by Analyst

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

