Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Decreased by Piper Sandler

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $136.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,211 shares of company stock worth $8,419,444 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

